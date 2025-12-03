How to get FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final tickets: Stadium prices, information & more

A football frenzy will sweep North America in the summer, with the best soccer stars on the planet descending on the region for FIFA World Cup 2026.

Football is a funny old game, as we know, and events rarely go to script, but if the top-seeded sides do progress through to the latter stages, then we are set for some exhilarating knockout encounters. Tickets are now available for all World Cup matches, including the semi-finals, and this could be the perfect opportunity to snap them up before they are gone.

Let GOAL bring you all the vital ticket information you need regards the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals in July, including how much they will cost and how you can guarantee yourself a seat at one of the standout footballing occasions of the year.

When are the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals?

Date Match Location Tickets Tuesday, July 14 TBC vs TBC AT&T Stadium (Dallas) Tickets Wednesday, July 15 TBC vs TBC Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) Tickets

How to buy FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final tickets

Football fans have several opportunities to purchase World Cup 2026 tickets via the ticket portal on the FIFA site, between now and next summer.

The various sales phases, shown below, differ in terms of purchasing processes, payment methods, and ticket products.

Visa Presale Draw

The Visa Presale Draw was considered the first opportunity to purchase World Cup 2026 tickets and ran from September 10-19. It was only open to those fans who had qualifying Visa cards.

Early Ticket Draw

The entry period for the second phase took place between October 27-31. Like the first phase, it involved an application process followed by a randomized selection.

Successful applicants received a designated time slot to purchase tickets, which commenced on November 17.

Shortly before then, there was a prioritized slot (November 12-15) for residents of the three host nations (the United States, Canada, and Mexico), which allowed them early access to buy tickets.

Random Selection Draw

Following the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw on December 5, the next phase of ticket sales commences. During this phase, fans will be able to submit further applications.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Closer to the tournament (Spring 2026), fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Secondary Marketplaces

Nearer the time, and if tickets sell out (which they are likely to), fans can also take to the secondary marketplace on websites like StubHub, where fan-to-fan resale will be available with fluctuating prices.

Wha to expect from the World Cup semi-finals 2026?

The FIFA World Cup is returning to North America for the first time since USA '94. Despite soccer's relative lack of popularity in the host nation thirty years ago, it proved to be the most one of the most successful World Cups ever, breaking average match and overall attendance records.

We are now looking forward to another stellar soccer extravaganza in the Americas and with the tournament expanded to 48 teams for the first ever, it’s set to be bigger and better than ever.

Both FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals in Qatar were entertaining affairs, with several of the world’s elite talents rising to the occasion when it mattered most. Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez (twice) netted for Argentina as La Albiceleste beat Croatia 3-0 in the opening semi, back in December 2022.

Twenty four hours later, France would follow Argentina’s example, standing tall against another one of the tournament surprise packages, when beating Morocco 2-0.

We are set for more drama and excitement when we reach the World Cup 2026 semis in the summer and you could be part of it. They take place on July 14 in Dallas and July 15 in Atlanta.

Can you get FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets?

If you are looking for an official and secure way to resell/exchange your FIFA World Cup 26 tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace is the official channel for doing so. The Marketplace opened on October 2 and be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents, while the FIFA Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA) is intended for residents of Mexico.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

It's also worth checking out secondary resellers, such as StubHub, if you're looking for FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets. Prices on secondary platforms are subject to availability and demand.

How much are FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup 2026 vary by seating category as follows:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices will fluctuate throughout the various ticket releases/sales phases, but seats for the two semi-finals originally ranged from $420-$2780, depending on the venue, as shown below:

Venue Tickets AT&T Stadium (Dallas) $455 - $2780 Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) $420 - $2565



On secondary resale sites such as StubHub, fans can secure FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final tickets from $1181 upwards.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final venues?