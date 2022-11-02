World Cup in doubt? Germany star Werner injured early in RB Leipzig's Champions League clash with Shakhtar

Dan Bernstein
|
Timo Werner Leipzig frustrated 2022-23Getty Images
T. WernerRB LeipzigUEFA Champions LeagueWorld CupShakhtar Donetsk vs RB LeipzigGermany

Timo Werner limped off the pitch during Wednesday's Champions League match against Shakhtar with an apparent leg problem.

The World Cup is just three weeks away, casting his status for the German national team in doubt.

More to come...

Who will win the UEFA Champions League this season?

55796 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the UEFA Champions League this season?

  • 33%Manchester City
  • 17%Paris Saint-Germain
  • 10%Liverpool
  • 40%Other team
55796 Votes
Play the only 2022/23 game with the UEFA Champions League on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW