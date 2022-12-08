World Cup 2022 final tickets: Prices & where to buy

Considering going to the World Cup final? Here's what you should know

The 2022 World Cup will draw to a conclusion on Sunday, December 18 2022.

The prize of the biggest accolade in football will be at stake, with the best team in the world being crowned.

Tickets for the World Cup final have historically been expensive and highly sought-after. As we progress into the latter stages of this tournament, GOAL has all the information you need below for this year's showpiece final.

Can you still buy tickets to the World Cup final?

You can still purchase World Cup final tickets through FIFA.com.

Tickets are now in the 'last minute sales phase', which runs until the end of the competition on December 18.

According to FIFA's website: "During this sales period, tickets will be allocated on a first come, first served basis, and ticket purchases are processed as a real-time transaction, subject to availability. All successfully purchased tickets will be confirmed immediately to the ticket applicants."

For fans who are in Qatar, you can also visit the FIFA main ticketing centre located at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre, to physically enquire about ticket sales.

How to buy tickets for the World Cup final?

World Cup final tickets can be purchased through the official FIFA website, where fans will have to register an account on FIFA's ticket portal.

All remaining tickets will be subject to a highly competitive queueing system, at this late stage.

World Cup 2022 final ticket prices

FIFA has divided ticket prices for the World Cup into four categories.

Category one, two, and three will be available to fans all over the world via online ticket sales, while category four is only available to Qatar residents.

Match Cat 1 Cat 2 Cat 3 Cat 4 Access. Quarter-finals (No 57-60) £324 £219 £156 £62 £62 Semi-finals (No 61-62) £518 £501 £271 £104 £104 Third-place match (No 63) £324 £229 £156 £62 £62 Final (No 64) £1,223 £763 £460 £156 £156

World Cup final tickets will consequently cost anywhere between £156 ($191) and £1,223 ($1,504), through the ticketing platform and at ticketing.

Where else can I purchase World Cup final tickets?

The safest and best approach to buying tickets for the World Cup final is through official FIFA channels.

As well as the main ticket portal, FIFA has an official re-sale platform, through which fans can purchase re-sale ticket or submit a ticket for re-sale.

