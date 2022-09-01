Women's Champions League 2022-23 round two draw: Arsenal get Ajax as Bayern Munich face Real Sociedad

Arsenal will face Ajax for a place in the Women's Champions League group stages, while Bayern Munich take on Real Sociedad in a tricky round two tie.

Ties to be played September 20/21 & 28/29

Winners will join Lyon, Barca, Wolfsburg & Chelsea in group stage

PSG, Real Madrid, Juventus also involved in round two

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain were among the other giants in Thursday's draw, pitted against Norwegian side Rosenborg and Swedish side Hacken respectively. Juventus take on Koge, the Danish team that reached the group stages last season, while Rangers and Benfica have a tasty match-up.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ajax will provide a stern test for Arsenal, while Sociedad impressed many last season and finished above Real Madrid in the league.

The UWCL round two ties will take place on September 20/21 and September 28/29, to confirm the group stage line-up for the 2022-23 competition. Reigning champions Lyon have already qualified for the next round, along with Barcelona, Wolfsburg and Chelsea. The group stages will get underway on October 19, before concluding in December.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Sarajevo are the first team to compete in the UEFA Women's Cup/Women's Champions League for 20 successive seasons. No team has competed in the competition more than 20 times in total, either.

THE VERDICT:

Here is the draw in full, with it split into two paths based on the qualification process...

With only four groups at the group stage point, some top sides will miss out on the next round...

But it also makes for some great ties!

Lots of people will look at Arsenal vs Ajax as one of the best - even Ajax are excited...

WHAT NEXT? We already saw one big club crash out in the last round after Real Madrid - founded only in 2020 - knocked out Manchester City for the second successive year. Arsenal, Bayern and PSG are all clubs with big ambitions in Europe, but they all have tricky round two ties to overcome first before any dreams of Champions League glory can be thought about.