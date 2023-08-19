Wolves vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Wolves and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wolves will be looking to bounce back from their opening-day defeat to Manchester United when they host Brighton in the Premier League at Molineux on Saturday. Brighton, on the other hand, are coming off a 4-1 win over newly-promoted Luton Town.

Wolves failed to deliver and meet their expectations last season, as they finished in 13th place in the standings. However, Brighton punched above their weight, landing a historic European qualification as they finished sixth in the league table.

The match is expected to be a close one, with both teams having good attacking players. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Wolves vs Brighton kick-off time

Date: August 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm BST Venue: Molineux Stadium

The game between Wolves and Brighton will be played at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Wolves vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

Live updates on GOAL

The Wolves vs Brighton fixture will not be televised in the United Kingdom. However, match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Wolves team news

Wolves are heading into Saturday's showdown without any reported injuries. The club has seen the departure of several significant players this summer, such as Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins, Conor Coady, Raul Jimenez, Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore, and Diego Costa, but will be hoping to get their first win of the season with what is going to be most likely an unchanged lineup on Saturday.

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Gomes, Lemina, Nunes; Sarabia, Cunha, Neto.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sa, Bentley, King Defenders: Doherty, Ait-Nouri, Dawson, Jonny, Semedo, Kilman, Toti, Bueno Midfielders: Lemina, Traore, Nunes, Gomes, Hodge Forwards: Silva, Neto, Podence, Hwang, Cunha, Kalajdzic, Sarabia

Brighton team news

Jakub Moder continues to be out of action because of a severe knee issue, and both Adam Lallana and Adam Webster are questionable for Saturday's match due to injuries.

During the opening weekend, De Zerbi gave starts to newcomers James Milner, Mahmoud Dahoud, and Joao Pedro and they are expected to feature again.

Brighton predicted XI: Steele; Milner, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Dahoud; March, Pedro, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, McGill Defenders: Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke, Estupinian, Lamptey, Veltman Midfielders: Caicedo, Dahoud, Gilmour, Gross, Ayari, Alzate, Milner, Weir Forwards: Buonanotte, Moran, Mitoma, Adingra, March, Enciso, Pedro, Ferguson, Welbeck, Zeqiri

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion 6 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League November 2022 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 - 3 Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League April 2022 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 - 3 Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League December 2021 Brighton & Hove Albion 0 - 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League May 2021 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League

