Wolves pursuing €25m move for Valencia star Guedes

The club is looking to sign the Portuguese winger before the end of the window

Wolves are pursuing a deal for Valencia star Goncalo Guedes, Goal can confirm.

The English club is set to submit an offer of between €25-30 million (£21-26m/$29-35m) for the Portuguese winger, who has emerged as an irreplaceable player for Valencia in recent years.

Valencia do not want to lose Guedes but need to find a way to balance the books, and owner Peter Lim's relationship with agent Jorge Mendes could help facilitate a move to Wolves ahead of the upcoming transfer deadline.

Guedes' time at Valencia

Mendes was responsible for bringing Guedes to Valencia back in 2017, initially on loan from PSG before a deal was finalised for €40m (£34m/$47m) the next summer, making him the most expensive signing in club history.

He's scored 23 goals in 137 appearances for Valencia, while also playing his way onto Portugal's 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020 squads.

As a Portuguese international, Guedes has long been a target for Wolves management, with the club currently having nine of the winger's compatriots currently in the first-team squad while being managed by former Benfica boss Bruno Lage.

The club has added Yerson Mosquera, Rayan Ait-Nori, Jose Sa and Bedenguz Bolla via transfers this summer while also signing Barcelona's Francisco Trincao on loan.

