Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Wolfsburg will take on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday. Dortmund are fourth in the standings and already 15 points behind the league leaders. They will be desperate to string wins together to climb up the table.
Dortmund have won four out of their last five fixtures in the league as they try to bounce back into form after going six games without a victory. They will be the favourites for this one, especially considering Wolfsburg's form. The hosts are winless in their last five games.
Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time
|Date:
|February 17, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2.30 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Volkswagen Arena
The match will be played at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.
How to watch Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams
The match will not be televised in the UK, but live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Wolfsburg team news
Wolfsburg are expecting the return of key players for this match after enduring a string of absences recently.
Goalkeeper Koen Casteels is back in training following a back injury. Tiago Tomas has rejoined the squad after recovering from an elbow injury. Aster Vranckx is also back after a thigh strain, but Rogerio remains sidelined
Wolfsburg predicted XI: Casteels; Baku, Lacroix, Jenz, Maehle; Majer, Svanberg, Arnold, Vranckx; Behrens, Wind.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Casteels, Pervan, Schulze, Klinger
|Defenders:
|Zesiger, Jenz, Lange, Bornauw, Cozza, Maehle, Baku, Fischer
|Midfielders:
|Majer, Svanberg, Arnold, Gerhardt, Vranckx, Paredes
|Forwards:
|Kaminski, Wind, Cerny, Sarr, Tomas, Pejcinovic, Llanez
Borussia Dortmund team news
Dortmund's Salih Ozcan, absent due to illness in the previous game, may return, along with Marco Reus, Gregor Kobel, and Julian Ryerson, who have overcome a similar illness.
Ramy Bensebaini is likely to miss out due to illness, while Felix Nmecha is still recovering from a hip injury. Sebastian Haller has returned from the Africa Cup of Nations but is lacking match fitness whereas Karim Adeyemi remains sidelined with a new injury.
Dortmund predicted XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can, Brandt; Malen, Fullkrug, Sancho.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kobel, Lotka, Meyer
|Defenders:
|Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Blank, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Wofl, Meunier, Morey
|Midfielders:
|Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Pohlmann, Brandt, Reyna
|Forwards:
|Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Malen, Duranville, Brunner
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|23/09/23
|Borussia Dortmund 1 - 0 Wolfsburg
|Bundesliga
|07/05/23
|Borussia Dortmund 6 - 0 Wolfsburg
|Bundesliga
|08/11/22
|Wolfsburg 2 - 0 Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|16/04/22
|Borussia Dortmund 6 - 1 Wolfsburg
|Bundesliga
|27/11/21
|Wolfsburg 1 - 3 Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga