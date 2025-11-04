Win UEFA Champions League tickets at London's King's Cross with Claude Makélélé

On Tuesday 4th November, London's King's Cross will become home to The Big Ticket Giveaway Game where fans will be tested on their UEFA Champions League knowledge with the chance to win exclusive match tickets, thanks to bet365.

Legendary former Real Madrid and Chelsea midfielder, Claude Makélélé, who won the competition with the Spanish giants in 2002, will be joining fans at the event. Over the course of his career Makélélé, whose name has become synonymous with the defensive midfield role, has won almost every major honour available to a player of his generation.

bet365, as Official Global Partner of the UEFA Champions League, will be giving away 12 pairs of tickets to games including Chelsea vs Barcelona, Arsenal vs Bayern München, Paris vs Tottenham, Man City v Leverkusen and Liverpool vs PSV.

Played over four rounds, fans will be asked to predict the most likely outcome in the upcoming UEFA Champions League fixtures for Matchday 4 played on 4th and 5th November, based on the latest bet365 match odds.

If you’d like to be part of The Big Ticket Giveaway Game with bet365, head down to King's Cross station on Tuesday 4th November 2025 between 3.30 and 7pm. Find out more here.

The next round of UEFA Champions League 2025/26 fixtures is being played on Tuesday 4th and Wednesday 5th November 2025, with the final set for Saturday 30th May 2026 at Puskás Aréna in Budapest.