‘Willian knows how to win titles’ – Xhaka pleased with Arsenal’s summer business

The Gunners midfielder, who admits Mikel Arteta is the only reason he is still in north London, is feeling confident about the 2020-21 campaign

’s business in the summer transfer window has been applauded by Granit Xhaka, with the Gunners midfielder delighted to see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sign a new contract and Willian – a man who “knows how to win titles” – arrive from .

Mikel Arteta has been working hard to get reinforcements on board at Emirates Stadium.

He does not have the biggest budget at his disposal and cannot afford to compete with the likes of Chelsea when it comes to indulging in elaborate spending sprees.

Arsenal have, however, got creative in their dealings, with experienced Brazil international Willian acquired as a free agent.

They have also got another defender on board in the form of Gabriel Magalhaes, while important funds have been brought in from the £20 million ($26m) sale of Emi Martinez to .

Xhaka is among those to have been left impressed, amid the promise of more arrivals to come, with the combative midfielder telling SDA: “With Willian and Gabriel, Arsenal brought a lot of quality and mentality into the dressing room. Willian knows how to win titles.

“And the extension with Aubameyang was an important signal for all of us - we want to go back to the .”

Xhaka will have an important role to play for the Gunners in their efforts to climb back into the Premier League’s top four.

He has embraced a fresh start in north London under the guidance of Arteta, with the Spaniard having talked him into staying and found consistency in a once out-of-sorts performer.

Xhaka added on his manager: “One thing is certain, I wouldn't be in London without him.

“He was the decisive factor, with his philosophy, with his style, with his idea. I am really grateful to him for that.

“I am indulging Mikel Arteta with [the ] victory. It gives him confidence and a certain security.

“We players saved a strange season with the last possible qualification for international business.

“I don't want to imagine how the reactions would have been if we had missed the .”

Arsenal’s continental campaign for 2020-21 is yet to be opened, with focus narrowed on domestic matters for now as two testing trips to in Premier League and competition are about to be taken in.