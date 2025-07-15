‘Wind them up again’ - Will Lauryn Goodman move after Kyle Walker transfer? Role Annie Kilner played in Burnley switch for Man City legend revealed

Lauryn Goodman could “wind up” Annie Kilner and Kyle Walker again after seeing the Manchester City legend complete a transfer to Burnley.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Former Love Island contestant Goodman shares two children with England international Walker that were born outside of his marriage to long-term partner Kilner. Their marriage has been put under serious strain, with divorce rumours doing the rounds at one stage.

THE GOSSIP

Walker has worked hard on rebuilding relationship bridges with his wife, taking in a loan spell at Italian giants AC Milan along the way, and is now taking on a new challenge much closer to home after leaving the Etihad Stadium for Premier League new boys Burnley.

WHAT A SOURCE SAID

The role that Kilner played in that move has been revealed, with an insider telling Heat: “Kyle signing to Burnley is a big deal for Annie. He can commute and they will live as a proper family again.

“Annie was very much involved in talks about his new club, and she didn’t really want to move abroad at this stage in their lives. One of the boys used to play for one of Burnley’s junior teams, so they know the club and it has a real family feel. They’ve all been made to feel very welcome.”

DID YOU KNOW?

The shadow cast by Goodman is, however, proving difficult to escape. She previously admitted to considering a move abroad, when Walker was mulling over his future options, but she remains in the UK at present.

Heat’s source added: “It’ll be interesting to see if Lauryn is still planning on moving abroad as she had threatened to do when Kyle was at Milan and linked to foreign teams. They are no longer letting her antics get to them, but if she doesn’t go, it’ll prove she was just trying to wind them up again.”

WHAT NEXT FOR WALKER?

Walker, who is 35 years of age, has signed a two-year contract with Burnley. He appears to have put the troubles of his past behind him for now, with a fresh start being embraced on and off the field.