Will Keira Walsh be fit to face Nigeria? England offer injury update ahead of Lionesses' last 16 tie at Women's World Cup

England have been handed a timely boost at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, with Keira Walsh taking in an individual training session.

Midfielder forced off against Denmark

Nursing a knee problem

Has not suffered any ligament damage

WHAT HAPPENED? The Lionesses had feared the worst when it comes to the Barcelona midfielder after seeing her forced off in tears during a group stage encounter with Denmark. Walsh had picked up a knee problem, with immediate fears raised as to her involvement in the rest of a major tournament in Australia and New Zealand. Scans have shown that the 26-year-old did not suffer any ligament damage, and that is offering hope that she could play a further role in the pursuit of a global crown.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England have confirmed that Walsh is working away from the rest of Sarina Wiegman’s squad, but she is not stuck on the treatment table and has no need to head home. The all-action midfielder was the only member of the Lionesses squad not put through full paces at the Central Coast Stadium on Friday.

WHAT NEXT? England are due to be in last-16 action at the World Cup on Monday, with Nigeria next up for them in the first knockout round. Walsh will struggle to play any part in that contest, as her fitness is carefully managed, but she may come back into contention at a later stage if the Lionesses can make their way into the quarter-finals and beyond.