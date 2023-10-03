Will Bukayo Saka be fit for Man City clash? Mikel Arteta admits he's 'worried' about Arsenal star's injury after forward is forced off during Champions League loss to Lens

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says Bukayo Saka's heel injury is a 'worry' after he came off in his side's 2-1 Champions League loss to Lens.

Arsenal lose 2-1 at Lens

Saka went off with heel issue

Arteta unsure on injury timeframe

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal fell to a 2-1 defeat to the French side and to make matters worse, winger Saka went off in the 34th minute with a heel injury. After the match, which leaves the Gunners second in their Champions League group behind Lens after two games, manager Arteta did not sound too positive about the England international's condition.

WHAT THEY SAID: Arteta said: "He [Saka] tried to backheel a ball in the first half. He felt something. It was muscular. He was uncomfortable and we had to take him off. We don’t know anything more than that. It was big enough not to allow him to play the rest of the game and that is a worry for us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saka is, arguably, Arsenal's best player. The winger scored 15 goals and bagged 11 assists in all competitions last season and this term he has already had 10 goal contributions. If he is out for an extended period, that could put a severe dent in the Gunners' chances of getting out of this Champions League group and being competitive in the Premier League title race.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal's next three games are Manchester City at home, Chelsea away, and Sevilla away. They will hope Saka can feature in as many of those matches as possible.