Will Benzema play for France in 2022 World Cup final? Deschamps asked about role for Real Madrid striker

Didier Deschamps has once again been asked about Karim Benzema’s potential involvement for France in the 2022 World Cup final.

Forward injured on eve of tournament

Has returned to training

Les Bleus preparing to face Argentina

WHAT HAPPENED? The Real Madrid striker, who is now a Ballon d’Or winner, was initially ruled out of Les Bleus’ plans in Qatar after suffering an untimely thigh injury on the eve of the tournament. He has, however, made a return to training and remains registered in France’s squad, meaning that he could be welcomed back into the fold and handed game time in a meeting with Argentina on Sunday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Deschamps is, however, giving little away when it comes to Benzema, with the World Cup-winning player and coach saying when asked if the 34-year-old forward will play some part against Lionel Messi and Co: “I don't really want to answer that question. Next question.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: France’s boss previously said on the subject when it emerged that Benzema could be fit enough to be involved in the knockout stages at Qatar 2022: “Wow. Well, I’m not sure [what to say], that’s really not something that I’m thinking about. You seem to know a lot about the situation but I haven’t really been following who has been saying what.”

WHAT NEXT? Fitness issues have been a familiar theme for Benzema in the 2022-23 campaign, with just 12 appearances taken in at club level for Real – with his last start for the Blancos coming in a La Liga clash with Elche on October 19.