Wijnaldum speaks out on contract situation after Liverpool's defeat to Fulham

The Dutchman has addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding his future amid a shocking run of results for the Reds

Georginio Wijnaldum spoke out on his contract situation after Liverpool's defeat to Fulham on Sunday, while insisting "the most important thing right now is that we fix things as a team".

Wijnaldum is now into the final few months of his current deal at Anfield, and has yet to extend his stay with the reigning Premier League champions.

The Dutchman was part of the Liverpool team that suffered a sixth successive home loss at the hands of Fulham on Sunday, and addressed the speculation surrounding his future after the game.

What's been said?

"If you’re a fan and you support the team - you support the player and what they do with me," Wijnaldum told beIN Sports.

"You want to hear what’s going to happen but on the other side, for me, if there’s nothing to say and no news I cannot say something.

"I hope they can understand that and I hope they will stay patient until there’s news.

"The most important thing right now is that we fix things in the game as a team and we get results.

"Talking about an individual, in this case about me and my contract situation - because I just said there’s no news, I think we can focus on better things than on my situation.

"When there is news, we will bring it out."

Who has Wijnaldum been linked with?

Barcelona has been mooted as the most likely next destination for Wijnaldum should he end up leaving Liverpool this summer.

Ronald Koeman is reportedly eager to arrange a reunion with the midfielder at Camp Nou, having previously worked with him while in charge of the Netherlands national team.

The Blaugrana have been hit by a financial crisis which will likely prevent them from making big-money signings, but Wijnaldum will become available on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of June.

Wijnaldum's record for Liverpool

Liverpool snapped Wijnaldum up from Newcastle for £23 million ($32m) back in 2016, and he has since established himself as one of the most important members of Jurgen Klopp's squad.

The 30-year-old has featured in 224 games in all competitions for the Reds to date, scoring 22 goals, while also getting his hands on the Premier League, Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup.

