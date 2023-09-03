Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson back together! Ex-Liverpool team-mates reunite at Al-Ettifaq after Dutchman completes move from PSG

Al-Ettifaq announced on Saturday that Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has joined the club after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

Wijnaldum joins Al-Ettifaq

Reuintes with Henderson

Leaves PSG after 2-year stint

WHAT HAPPENED? The Saudi Pro League team announced that the Dutch midfielder has left French champions Paris Saint-Germain to join their ranks. The clubs did not disclose a transfer fee for the 32-year-old who joins former Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson at Steven Gerrard’s side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After moving to PSG in 2021 and finding it difficult to make an impression, Wijnaldum went on loan to AS Roma. He only played 23 games with the Italian team across all competitions due to a broken leg he sustained in training in August 2022, after which he went back to Paris. Wijnaldum had no future in France under the new PSG manager Luis Enrique, and former Liverpool captain Gerrard convinced him to join Al-Ettifaq.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? The Dutchman will join the team dynamics after the international break as the league also follows the European schedule.