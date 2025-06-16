Why do Man Utd flops flourish elsewhere? Angel Gomes explains after leaving Old Trafford on the back of debut at 16 to become a senior England international

Angel Gomes has explained how the "weight of the shirt" at Manchester United means that supposed Old Trafford flops can end up flourishing elsewhere.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Several players have struggled to deliver on expectations at the so-called 'Theatre of Dreams', only to go on and become superstars in different surroundings. In the 2024-25 campaign, £85 million ($115m) winger Antony became a fan favourite during a loan spell at Real Betis after being written off in Manchester.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Scott McTominay helped Napoli to Serie A title glory, becoming an MVP in Italy after being deemed surplus to requirements, while Gomes is now a senior England international after severing ties with United in 2020 and heading to Ligue 1 side Lille.

WHAT GOMES SAID

Gomes, who is being reunited with ex-Red Devils team-mate Mason Greenwood after securing a transfer to Marseille, told BBC Sport when asked if some find it difficult to handle the weight of history and expectation in Manchester: “I think some do. Players may have been intimated or not really know about the weight, what it carries and what it takes. But ultimately, sometimes, it's down to environment, timing and having the right things in place to help you.

“Some players who have left and gone on to do better than when they were at United, there might be things in place at that certain club, at that moment in time, that helped them succeed. Sometimes it's not as black and white as they failed or they've not held their own there because of the weight of the shirt.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Not every big-money transfer is going to be successful, and not every academy hopeful is going to become a senior star. United do, however, look to give those in their fabled youth ranks the best possible chance to succeed.

Gomes added on that process, which includes some strict rules when it comes to only wearing black boots: “You would play against other teams and they'd be wearing colourful boots that you wanted to wear, because your idols wore colourful boots. But thinking about it now, it was perfect because they wanted everyone to be the same.”

WHAT NEXT?

Gomes worked his way through the system at United to make his senior debut at the age of 16. He made just 10 appearances in total for the Red Devils before leaving as a free agent and finding the regular opportunities he craved in French football.