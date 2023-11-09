Explained: Why Liverpool’s last-minute equaliser against Toulouse in the Europa League was disallowed after VAR intervention and on-field review

Liverpool lost 3-2 to Toulouse in the Europa League as they had a late equaliser ruled out by VAR.

Liverpool lose 3-2 to Toulouse

Quansah's late goal ruled out

Ball hit Mac Allister's arm

WHAT HAPPENED? Young Reds centre-back Jarell Quansah believed he had scored an equaliser with the final kick of the match, but the goal was soon chalked off after a long VAR review and much confusion.

WHY WASN'T IT GIVEN? The replay seemed to show the ball striking Alexis Mac Allister's torso before it touched his arm, which happened in the build-up to Quansah's strike. The referee was then prepared to award the goal by pointing to the centre circle, before a VAR intervention advised him to take a second look at the pitchside monitor. Mac Allister's handball was deemed to be in the same attacking phase as Quansah's effort, meaning the goal was reversed and Toulouse managed to secure the victory.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In addition to Mac Allister, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Wataru Endo, and Harvey Elliott getting the start, Reds custodian Caoimhin Kelleher replaced Alisson Becker. Jurgen Klopp rotated his squad and paid the price, with Liverpool unable to wrap up last-16 qualification with two games to spare.

WHAT'S NEXT? Liverpool will next be in action when they take on Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday as they look to return to winning ways.