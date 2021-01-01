Why has Man City's new Spain star Porro played more minutes for his country than his club?

The 21-year-old right-back has yet to feature for City but has just made his international debut after impressing on loan at Sporting CP

It shows how times have changed at Manchester City that they have a new Spain international and few people even know his name.

Starting alongside City first-team players Ferran Torres and Eric Garcia, Pedro Porro made his La Roja debut in Sunday's victory over Georgia.

And with Barcelona's Sergi Roberto injured and Arsenal's Hector Bellerin overlooked, Porro is likely to earn his second cap in Wednesday's World Cup qualifier against Kosovo.

It's quite the elevation for the 21-year-old, who has not played a single minute for City or, as yet, made much of an impression in La Liga.

However, Porro is enjoying quite the loan spell in Portugal, where he is playing a pivotal role in Sporting CP's fantastic campaign.

The Taca da Liga has already been won thanks to Porro's 81st-minute winner in the final against Braga and although Sporting's Portuguese Cup hopes were ended in Maritimo, where he was left on the bench, Ruben Amorim's side are flying in the Primeira Liga.

Porro is a key component in an unbeaten side that has conceded just 11 goals so far this term, with Sporting's defensive solidity propelling them 10 points clear at the top of the table, making a first top-flight title in 19 years a distinct possibility.

The attacking right-back has started all but one of Sporting's league games, fully justifying his decision to make the move to Lisbon.

Porro had spent the previous season on loan at Real Valladolid but his confidence was low after starting just one Liga game during the second half of the 2019-20 campaign.

However, he is brimming with self-belief again thanks to Amorim, who has managed to improve Porro's defensive work without curbing his natural attacking instincts.

The results have been spectacular, with Porro named the Primeira Liga's best defender in November, December and January.

"We gave him confidence and our system helps Porro, who is much better defensively and has more intensity," Amorim told reporters following the youngster's international call-up .

"Now, he goes to a completely different world in the Spanish team, and he has to take advantage of the moment."

Luis Enrique isn't the only coach to have taken notice of Porro's fine form, with sources telling Goal that several clubs are now monitoring his impressive progress at Sporting.

Porro had long been considered a player of massive potential.

He started as a forward with the small Extremadura club Don Benito, where he idolised Barcelona and Spain star Andres Iniesta.

After joining Rayo Vallecano in 2015, he moved on to Girona – which is part of the City Football Group – two years later.

City bought him for £5m ($7m) before sending him on loan, to Valladolid and now to Sporting, but they too are keeping a close eye on him.

As with all of the club's loan players, City liaise regularly with Porro to assess if he is happy and enjoying his spell.

However, with another year remaining on his loan deal with Sporting, and three years left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, his long-term future is still up in the air.

Sporting negotiated an option to buy with City – reported to be £7m ($10m) by Portuguese media – but that is dependent on the player agreeing to make the move permanent.

Porro may be tempted by a return to his home country and that would likely see City insert a buyback clause in any potential move to Spain.

Of course, his development means that he still has the possibility of making it in Manchester, although City are currently well stocked for right-backs, with players such as Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo on the books.

Porro, though, remains focused on playing, improving and trying to grab a place in Luis Enrique's squad for this summer's delayed European Championship.

Indeed, he was in tears when explaining what it meant to him to just make his debut for the national team.

"I'm very grateful to the manager and the whole team for how they've welcomed me," he said after the 2-1 win over Georgia. "I hope this is the first of many."

Right now, Porro may be able to walk around Manchester without being recognised, but if he continues his rise, the Spaniard will soon be known all across Europe.