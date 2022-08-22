Why do Man Utd fans wear yellow & green scarves?

Red Devils supporters often attend games wearing non-traditional colours, but what do they signify?

Manchester United are well known for playing in red and black or white, and their colours are associated with their illustrious history as one of the biggest clubs in world football.

However, many supporters can now be seen attending games sporting yellow and green neckwear, following a trend that has been popular since 2010.

What is the meaning behind the non-traditional attire? GOAL is here to provide you with everything you need to know.

Why do Manchester United fans wear yellow and green scarves?

The United faithful began donning yellow and green scarves to protest against the Glazer family ownership.

The Americans acquired a majority stake back in 2005 through the Red Football Ltd investment company, and five years later they had reportedly saddled the club with debts exceeding £700 million ($953m).

Red Devils supporters let their feelings be known by swapping in their red scarves for yellow and green, harking back to the days when they were known as Newton Heath.

How do the colours relate to Newton Heath?

The club was originally founded under the name Newton Heath Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway Football Club in 1878, and eventually changed to Manchester United in 1902 before moving to Old Trafford eight years later.

Newton Heath played in a bold yellow and green strip throughout their 24-year existence, with the squad populated by railway workers full of passion for the game, building a strong foundation for the core values that are upheld by the club to this day.

United's current fanbase now wear yellow and green scarves as a reminder to the powers that be of those values, and opposition to the Glazers has been as strong as ever at the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

Why are fans protesting against the Glazer family?

The yellow and green scarves have remained out in full force during an unsteady start to life under new manager Erik ten Hag.

United lost to Brighton and Brentford to start the season, sparking anger, protests and reports that the Glazers could finally sell the club.

Regardless of how the term progresses, though, there will likely remain an undercurrent of unhappiness with the owners.