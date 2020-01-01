Who will win the Europa League in 2019-20? The favourites, outsiders, underdogs & latest odds

Chelsea won the tournament last season and three more Premier League sides are among the favourites to claim European glory this time around

The has been whittled down to 32 teams, with possible paths to the final at Stadion Energa Gdansk in being mapped out.

are the holders, which meant they automatically qualified for the , while last season's runners-up are among the favourites to win it this season.

Who are the favourites to win the Europa League?

are 5/1 (6.0) favourites to win the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group and dropping into the second-tier competition.

The Italian side placed behind and in Group F and opened their Europa League campaign with a 2-0 win at in the round of 32.

are 6/1 (7.0) with bet365 to win the Europa League for the second time in three years.

The Red Devils previously lifted Europe’s second-tier cup competition in 2017 when they beat 2-0, the most recent trophy won by one of ’s most famous clubs.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side eased out of Group L and are in a good position to reach the last-16 after drawing 1-1 at in the first leg of their round-of-32 match.

Arsenal can be backed at 7/1 (8.0) to go one better than last year and win the Europa League.

The Gunners lost out 4-1 to Chelsea in 2018-19’s showpiece finale in Baku, Azerbaijan – which also cost them a Champions League place – and the Emirates faithful will hope Mikel Arteta can guide them to glory.

With their Premier League campaign faltering, the Spaniard will surely target glory in this competition to endear himself with the north London natives.

are also 7/1 (8.0) to mark their return to European football in impressive style by lifting their first major trophy since 1980.

The Premier League side were runners-up in the first-ever UEFA Cup – as it was known - in 1972, losing 3-2 to on aggregate, and have not taken part in continental competition since 1981.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side came second in a tough group and made their mark in the knockout stages with a 4-0 demolition job of in the first leg of their last-32 game.

are 8/1 (9.0) to maintain their position as the most dominant club in Europa League history by winning it for a sixth time.

As well as three victories under former Arsenal manager Unai Emery, the Liga side also claimed the trophy in consecutive seasons under Juande Ramos in 2006 and 2007.

They qualified from Group A after taking 15 points and opened their knockout campaign with a 1-1 draw at Cluj.

Who are the Europa League underdogs?

have emerged as surprising underdogs at 12/1 (13.0) following impressive campaigns in both and the Europa League.

Jose Bordalas' men are third in the Spanish top-flight and were runners-up in their Europa League group, with their odds shortening thanks a 2-0 win over last season's Champions League semi-finalists Ajax in the last-32 first leg.

bet365 offer 16/1 (17.0) that win their maiden Europa League this season.

The capital club previously lost in the final in 1991 when they went down 2-1 to rivals Inter and face Gent in the round of 32.

represent 's best chance at Europa League glory at 25/1 (26.0) after dropping down from the Champions League, and face a tricky clash with in the first knockout round.

Fellow side clock in at 25/1 (26.0) to win their first Europa League and second major European trophy, having also won the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1999.

Also at the same price are Ajax, who are up against it to overturn a 2-0 deficit against Getafe but will back themselves to do so after reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

Who are the Europa League outsiders?

are available at 40/1 (41.0) with bet365 to win the tournament for the second time, the same price as .

are also 40/1 (41.0), although history is not on their side. Indeed, the German side have never progressed past the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The trio of , Porto and are 50/1 (51.0), whilst are out at 66/1 (67.0) despite beating APOEL 3-0 in the first leg of their last-32 match.

AZ, , Sporting Braga and LASK Linz are all priced as rank 80/1 (81.0) outsiders with Club Brugge and Red Bull Salzburg 100/1 (101.0).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.