Who are Al-Nassr? Saudi Arabian club linked with Cristiano Ronaldo

Everything you need to know about the club that has been heavily linked to Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo stunned the world in November 2022, with a fiery exit from Man Utd, via an unsanctioned tell-all interview with Piers Morgan. Since mutually terminating his contract with the Red Devils, Ronaldo has, unsurprisingly, been linked with numerous clubs across Europe.

Rumours have also swirled around the prospect of Ronaldo joining Al-Nassr, who are reported to have tabled an attractive offer to sign the Portugal star.

Some reports say that Cristiano Ronaldo has gone as far as to accept personal terms with his prospective suitors. GOAL brings you all the details about the club and the offer below.

Who are Al Nassr?

Al-Nassr are a Saudi Arabian club which compete in the Saudi Pro League. They are one of the most successful teams in the country.

Al-Nassr, nicknamed Al-Aalami or Faris Najd, are based in the capital city of Riyadh. They are managed by Rudi Garcia, formally of Roma, Marseille and Lyon.

Competing in yellow and blue, Al Nassr ply their trade at Mrsool Park, a 25,000-capacity stadium. That same venue hosted two Anthony Joshua fights, the Supercopa de Espana and the very first F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Has Cristiano Ronaldo agreed to sign for Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently not under contract and is free to discuss terms with any club. However, there has been no confirmation that he has agreed to sign for Al-Nassr and he has said that it is not true.

Various reports from media outlets strongly link Ronaldo with a move to the Saudi Arabian side.

Spanish outlet Marca, are confident that the player has already agreed on a deal, worth €200 million per season at Al Nassr.

The fact that Ronaldo has been training with Real Madrid since Portugal's World Cup exit suggests that a European stay could be on the cards.

What is the Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo offer?

The deal to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Al-Nassr is widely reported to be in the region of $200 - $225 million.

Initial reports from Marca suggested a contract would have a two-year duration, but later, the paper reported that the deal would entail a seven-year contract, bringing their association up to 2030.

According to the report, Ronaldo's playing days would end in 2024, when he would be 39 years of age, with the remainder of the contract seeing him serve as a club ambassador.

Al-Nassr's history

Formed in 1955, Al-Nassr are one of the most decorated sides in the Pro League.

Included in their trophy haul: nine league titles, six King's Cups, three Crown Prince's Cups, three Federation Cups and two Saudi Super Cups.

Al-Nassr previously won the (now defunct) GCC Champions League twice and claimed a double in 1998, winning the Asian Cup Winners' Cup and the Asian Super Cup.

Last term, the side finished third in the league but were knocked out of their domestic cup and the AFC Champions League by Al-Hilal.

Al Nassr sit in second position this season, just behind Al-Shabab.

What players do Al-Nassr have?

Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar joined in the summer of 2021 and is a key player for the team.

Brazilian defensive midfielder Luiz Gustavo and former Arsenal shot-stopper David Ospina signed for the club in 2022.

You can see Al-Nassr's squad here.

How rich are Al-Nassr?

Late Saudi prince Abdul Rahman bin Saud Al Saud took charge of the club in 1960. He oversaw a journey that took them from amateur status, to one of the country's best sides. Needless to say, he more than funded the club's rise to prominence financially.

He died in 2004 but the club have continued to receive financial backing from Saudi royalty since then, hence their ability to make this deal a reality.