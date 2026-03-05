Which players have improved the most in EA Sports FC 26?

Every new instalment of EA Sports FC brings its share of surprises - players who underperformed start to shine, young talents break through, and established stars either maintain or lose ground.

In FC 26, there are several players whose overall ratings (OVR) have jumped significantly compared to FC 25, reflecting their real-world performance, rising potential, and sometimes big moves to higher-profile clubs.

Below, GOAL lists some of the top improvers, showing their old rating, new rating, and the difference.

Most improved EA Sports FC 26 players

Before we get to the list, here are some common factors that lead to a large OVR jump:

Breakthrough performances in domestic leagues, cups, or continental competition.

Increased playing time, especially for young or previously fringe players.

Transfers to more competitive clubs or leagues, where the player is expected to face tougher opposition.

Improvements in particular attributes (pace, dribbling, defending, etc.) that matter a lot in FC’s rating algorithm.

Potential recognition – EA often rewards young players showing high potential with boosts.

Below is the complete list of the most improved women's players in FC 26, featuring their rank, name, new and old overall rating, and the difference.

Player Name Position Old Rating New Rating Difference Alexia Fernández LB 53 75 +22 Lucía Corrales LB 59 74 +15 Elimbi Gilbert LB 63 77 +14 Bizet CB 63 75 +12 Olaya Rodríguez CAM 60 72 +12 Imade ST 69 80 +11 Kaptein CM 67 78 +11 Bender RM 62 73 +11 N’Dongala RB 67 78 +11 Tolhoek ST 67 77 +10

EA Sports FC 26 brings significant shifts in player ratings, especially for younger or emerging talents. While stars like Mohamed Salah or big names continue to dominate, it’s the risers—players like Myles Lewis-Skelly - who bring fresh excitement and change the landscape of squads, meta strategies, and value in the game.

Here are the most improved men's players in FC 26, featuring their rank, name, new and old overall rating, and the difference in the table below.

Player Name Position Old Rating New Rating Difference Lewis-Skelly LB 58 78 +20 Javi Rodríguez RB 57 76 +19 Peck CDM 53 70 +17 Nickson CM 51 66 +15 Dibling RM 59 74 +15 Huijsen CB 68 82 +14 Marc Casadó CDM 65 79 +14 Jauregizar CM 64 78 +14 Comuzzo CB 60 74 +14 Zeneli CM 58 72 +14

If you’re planning your Ultimate Team or Career Mode roster, paying attention to these upgraded names could give you a competitive advantage.

