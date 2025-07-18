How to watch today's Wellington Phoenix vs Wrexham pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the club friendly match between Wellington Phoenix and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham will conclude their pre-season Down Under Tour 2025 when they face Wellington Phoenix for a friendly at Sky Stadium on Saturday.

After defeating Melbourne Victory 3-0 last week, Phil Parkinson's men were beaten 2-1 by Sydney FC in their latest pre-season friendly on Tuesday. The Red Dragons will open their Championship campaign against Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium on August 9.

The Phoenix, who are in a rebuild phase, will face Perth Glory in a 2025 Australia Cup round of 32 game on July 27.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wellington Phoenix vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

Fans from around the world, excluding Australia and New Zealand, can stream the club friendly match between Wellington Phoenix and Wrexham via Wrexham AFC Match Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wellington Phoenix vs Wrexham kick-off time

The club friendly match between Wellington Phoenix and Wrexham will be played at Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand.

It will kick off at 6 pm BST on Saturday, July 19, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Wellington Phoenix team news

Manager Giancarlo Italiano has a new assistant in Kelly Guimaraes from Brazil. The Nix have splashed the cash to rope in Nigerian striker Ifeanyi Eze, who will be handed the No.7 shirt vacated by Kosta Barbarouses, amid a bunch of departures from the club.

It is set to be a youthful squad, but there are some experienced players such as Alex Rufer, Tim Payne, Paulo Retre, Kazuki Nagasawa and Hideki Ishige.

Wrexham team news

Ollie Rathbone had to be rushed to the hospital for an X-ray after sustaining an ankle injury in the game against Sydney FC and will miss this game. Jay Rodriguez is also an injury concern with a foot problem.

With former Liverpool and Leicester City goalkeeper Danny Ward in between the sticks, James McClean will lead as captain, while Ollie Palmer will feature in the final third.

Meanwhile, former Wellington Phoenix player Liberato Cacace is poised for a record transfer to Wrexham from Empoli.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links