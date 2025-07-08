How to watch today's The New Saints vs Shkendija Champions League qualifying game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League qualifying match between The New Saints and Shkendija, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The stage is set for an intriguing Champions League qualifying first-round clash as Welsh champions The New Saints (TNS) welcome Macedonian title-holders Shkendija to Park Hall on Tuesday.

The Saints come into the tie looking to shake off recent results, having struggled for consistency in pre-season or other competitions, while Shkendija will be looking to grab a crucial away goal in Oswestry before the return leg in North Macedonia.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch TNS vs Shkendija online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Champions League qualifying match between The New Saints and Shkendija will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC iPlayer, S4C, S4C Online and SolidSport.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

TNS vs Shkendija kick-off time

Champions League Qualification - Champions League Qualification Park Hall Stadium

The Champions League qualifying match between The New Saints and Shkendija will be played at Park Hall Stadium in Oswestry, Shropshire, England.

It will kick off at 7 pm BST on Tuesday, July 8, in the UK.

Team news & squads

The New Saints team news

The attack will likely be spearheaded by Zack Clarke, with support from Adam Wilson and Ryan Brobbel on the wings, and Rory Holden in an attacking midfield role.

Leo Smith and Daniel Williams are expected to start in the engine room, while goalkeeper Connor Roberts will be shielded by defenders Harrison McGahey and Jack Bodenham.

Shkendija team news

Reshat Ramdani and Adamu Alhassan are expected to start in front of center-back pair of Klisman Cake and Anes Meliqi.

In the attack, Fiton Ademi will be supported by Liridon Latifi and Fabrice Tamba from the wide areas, with Besart Ibraimi available as an option from the bench.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

TNS Last 2 matches S79 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win TNS 4 - 0 KF Shkendija

KF Shkendija 5 - 0 TNS 4 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

