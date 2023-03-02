Where to watch & stream MLS games live

Everything you need to know about where to watch and stream Major League Soccer live on TV & online

Major League Soccer has had an ever-growing increase in viewership over the last half-decade, with the quality of the league on the rise. After years of lagging behind other sports in the United States, soccer at the highest level has finally started catching up and taking over. In 2022, over 10 million people attended MLS games in stadiums all across the United States and Canada.

A massive set of eyeballs are peering into the North American soccer scene and live telecasts and streaming options have already had a great amount of discussion all around the globe, especially with the major broadcasting deal that has been signed between the MLS and Apple TV.

Here is everything you need to know about where and how you can watch MLS from the comfort of your couch.

How to watch & stream MLS games on TV & online

The good news for MLS fans came in early in 2023 as Apple TV and Major League Soccer announced a 10-year broadcasting deal that would allow for the league to be streamed all across the world. A simple MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is all you need to watch every single MLS game, including the play-offs.

In the U.S., 34 regular season games, eight playoff games, and the MLS Cup final will also be televised on Fox/FS1 and Fox Deportes.

In Canada, TSN has the right to broadcast 68 regular season games that may be seen on TSN and RDS.

U.S. TV channel & stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ / FS1/Fox Deportes Canada TV channel & stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ / TSN UK TV channel & stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ Highlights (US & Canada) Apple TV Highlights (international): Apple TV

Highlights of MLS games will be free-to-watch on Apple TV as fans can also replay the entire game of their choice at their behest.

Subscribers of MLS Season Pass will also be able to stream certain MLS Next and Next Pro games, as well as the Leagues Cup (a tournament between MLS and Mexican Liga MX clubs).

How much does a MLS Season Pass cost?

The MLS Season Pass is available to Apple TV+ subscribers for $12.99 per month or $79 per season, while the deal for non-subscribers is $14.99 per month or $99 per season.

Upcoming MLS games on TV

Date Game TV channel / stream Kick-off time (ET) Mar 4 LAFC vs Portland Timbers Apple TV MLS Season Pass / FOX 4:30pm Mar 4 New York Red Bulls vs Nashville Apple TV MLS Season Pass 7:30pm Mar 4 Orlando City vs Cincinnati Apple TV MLS Season Pass 7:30pm Mar 4 New England Revolution vs Houston Dynamo Apple TV MLS Season Pass 7:30pm Mar 4 Atlanta United vs Toronto Apple TV MLS Season Pass 7:30pm Mar 4 Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union Apple TV MLS Season Pass 7:30pm Mar 4 Columbus Crew vs DC United Apple TV MLS Season Pass 7:30pm Mar 4 St Louis City vs Charlotte Apple TV MLS Season Pass 8:30pm Mar 4 FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy Apple TV MLS Season Pass 8:30pm Mar 4 Austin vs Montreal Apple TV MLS Season Pass 8:30pm Mar 4 Chicago Fire vs New York City Apple TV MLS Season Pass 8:30pm Mar 4 Colorado Rapids vs Sporting KC Apple TV MLS Season Pass 9:30pm Mar 4 San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps Apple TV MLS Season Pass 10:30pm Mar 4 Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake Apple TV MLS Season Pass 10:30pm

You can see a list of the upcoming MLS games to watch in the table above.