How to watch today's Tottenham vs Manchester United Europa League final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Tottenham and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham and Manchester United clash in an all-English showdown in the Europa League final at San Mames on Wednesday.

Both sides will be eager to overshadow their poor domestic campaigns, and this match also offers either team their last opportunity to qualify for European football next season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Europa League final between Tottenham and Manchester United will be available to watch live on TNT Sports.

Tottenham vs Manchester United kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage San Mames

The Europa League final between Tottenham and Manchester United will be played at San Mames Barria in Bilbao, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Wednesday, May 21, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou fielded a less experienced team at Villa Park over the weekend.

Guglielmo Vicario, Rodrigo Bentancur, Dominic Solanke, Brennan Johnson and Pedro Porro will all expect recalls to the XI.

After his first start since recovering from his foot injury, skipper Heung-min Son could secure his place in the team. However, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Lucas Bergvall, Timo Werner, and Radu Dragusin are all unavailable for Wednesday's final.

Dominic Solanke should lead the attack.

Manchester United team news

United manager Ruben Amorim opted to field several regular starters in Friday's match to ensure they are match-fit.

Bruno Fernandes is currently tied at the top of the Golden Boot rankings with seven goals, while Rasmus Hojlund is among the players with six goals.

Mason Mount and Amad Diallo were back from their setbacks to make an impact in their second-leg win against Athletic. However, there are doubts surrounding the fitness of Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, and Diogo Dalot, while Lisandro Martinez and Joshua Zirkzee are not expected to return this season.

