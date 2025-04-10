+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Europa League
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham will host Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday.

Having finished fourth and fifth in the league stage, Spurs and Frankfurt overcame Dutch sides AZ and Ajax in their respective round of 16 games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Europa League quarter-final match between Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt will be available to watch live on TNT Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage
The Europa League quarter-final match between Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Thursday, April 10, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt Probable lineups

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

1
G. Vicario
37
M. van de Ven
24
D. Spence
23
P. Porro
17
C. Romero
10
J. Maddison
15
L. Bergvall
30
R. Bentancur
7
H. Son
19
D. Solanke
28
W. Odobert
40
Kaua
3
A. Theate
21
N. Brown
4
R. Koch
13
Rasmus Nissen
35
Tuta
16
H. Larsson
19
J. Bahoya
15
E. Skhiri
27
M. Goetze
11
H. Ekitike

4-2-3-1

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Postecoglou

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Toppmoeller

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Tottenham team news

While Radu Dragusin is ruled out for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury, Dejan Kulusevski and Kevin Danso are feared to miss both legs.

Timo Werner is not registered in Spurs' Europa League squad, but Richarlison is back from his setback to possibly feature off the bench if not from the onset.

Micky van den Ven and Destiny Udogie are in line for recalls to the XI, while Rodrigo Bentancur is back from his European ban.

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

Defender Nnamdi Collins is available for selection after serving a ban in the second leg against Ajax, while Igor Matanovic is back from his injury layoff.

With Kevin Trapp nursing an injury and Jens Grahl not registered, Kaua Santos is likely to continue to deputize in between the sticks.

Oscar Hojlund and Junior Dina Ebimbe are also not registered, while Timothy Chandler, Ansgar Knauff and Elye Wahi are ruled out with injuries.

Form

TOT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

SGE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

TOT

Last 2 matches

SGE

1

Win

1

Draw

0

Wins

3

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/2
Both teams scored
1/2

Standings

