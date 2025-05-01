+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Europa League
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Europa LeagueTottenhamBodoe/GlimtTottenham vs Bodoe/Glimt

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Tottenham and Bodo/Glimt, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham are set to host Bodo/Glimt in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday.

With no laurels to be won domestically this season, Spurs will aim to clinch their first European title in over four decades after overcoming Eintracht Frankfurt in the last eight.

After a 2-0 loss in the first leg, the Norwegian side had to rely on penalties after fighting back with a 3-1 win against Lazio in the second leg of the quarter-finals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 2Watch here
TNT Sports UltimateWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Europa League semi-final match between Tottenham and Bodo/Glimt will be available to watch live on TNT Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The UEFA Europa League semi-final match between Tottenham and Bodo/Glimt will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Thursday, May 1, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Tottenham vs Bodoe/Glimt Probable lineups

TottenhamHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestBOD
1
G. Vicario
37
M. van de Ven
17
C. Romero
23
P. Porro
13
D. Udogie
30
R. Bentancur
10
J. Maddison
15
L. Bergvall
21
D. Kulusevski
19
D. Solanke
11
M. Tel
12
N. Haikin
6
J. Gundersen
15
F. Bjoerkan
20
F. Sjoevold
2
V. Nielsen
14
U. Saltnes
8
S. Auklend
19
S. Fet
9
K. Hoegh
27
S. Soerli
10
J. Hauge

4-3-3

BODAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Postecoglou

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. Knutsen

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

  • 11

    O. Blomberg

  • 16

    S. Skeide

  • 4

    O. Bjoertuft

  • 7

    P. Berg

  • 26

    H. Evjen

  • 21

    A. Helmersen

Tottenham team news

After deploying fringe players in the 5-1 league loss against Liverpool over the weekend, manager Ange Postecoglou will name a full-strength squad on Thursday.

Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero will reclaim their center-back spots from Ben Davies and Kevin Danso, while Rodrigo Bentancur should feature in the middle.

Efforts will be made to have Heung-min Son available at least for the second leg next week, while Radu Dragusin is ruled out with a knee injury. Elsewhere, Antonin Kinsky and Timo Werner are not registered for the knockout stages of the tournament.

Bodo/Glimt team news

As for the visiting side, Andreas Helmersen, Patrick Berg and Hakon Evjen are all unavailable for selection due to suspensions.

In a major setback, key defender Odin Bjortuft was forced off after sustaining a groin injury over the weekend.

Form

TOT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

BOD
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links

