How to watch today's Shkendija vs The New Saints Champions League qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League Qualification match between Shkendija and The New Saints, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Shkendija and The New Saints are set to meet at Tose Proeski Arena on Tuesday to conclude their first-round Champions League qualifier.

The tie is currently level after a goalless draw in the first leg at Park Hall, so the winner here will then have to face Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros over two legs in the second qualifying round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Shkendija vs The New Saints online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Champions League Qualification match between Shkendija and The New Saints will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC iPlayer, S4C, S4C Online and SolidSport.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Shkendija vs The New Saints kick-off time

Champions League Qualification - Champions League Qualification Todor Proeski Arena

The Champions League Qualification match between Shkendija and The New Saints will be played at Tose Proeski Arena in Skopje, North Macedonia.

It will kick off at 7 pm BST on Tuesday, July 15, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Shkendija team news

Shkendija typically relies on 22-year-old striker Fiton Ademi to lead their front line. As an option from the bench, club captain and veteran forward Besart Ibraimi has scored 29 times in UEFA competitions.

Ronaldo Webster and Klisman Cake will be partnered at center-back, shielding Baboucarr Gaye in goal.

The New Saints team news

Full-back Leo Smith suffered a knee injury and had to be stretchered off in the first leg game, while Rory Holden was withdrawn in the second half as the midfielder was bleeding following a collision in the first half.

However, Holden is expected to start in North Macedonia. At the same time, club record signing Ben Wilson will lead the attack for the Saints.

