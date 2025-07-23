How to watch the Champions League Qualification match between Shelbourne and Qarabag, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Perennial to this stage of Champions League Qualification, Qarabag will take on Shelbourne at Tolka Park on Wednesday.

While the Horsemen secured the second qualifying round spot after winning the 2024-25 Azerbaijan Premier League, the Irish champions overcame Linfield 2-1 in the two legs of the first qualifying round to set up this clash.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Shelbourne vs Qarabag online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Champions League qualifying match between Shelbourne and Qarabag will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 1 and Premier Player.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Shelbourne vs Qarabag kick-off time

Champions League Qualification - Champions League Qualification Tolka Park

The Champions League Qualification match between Shelbourne and Qarabag will be played at Tolka Park in Dublin, Ireland.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Wednesday, July 23, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Shelbourne team news

After making wholesale changes in the Republic of Ireland FAI Cup game over the weekend, head coach Damien O'Brien will revert to a full-strength squad for the crucial midweek match.

Conor Kearns is anticipated to be back in goal, with a potential back four of Evans Caffrey, Kameron Ledwidge, Paddy Barrett and James Norris.

Ademipo Odubeko, who scored the winning goal against Linfield, is expected to lead the attack again and may be partnered by Sean Boyd, who provided an assist and performed well over the weekend.

Qarabag team news

Manager Gurban Gurbanov has nearly their full squad at his disposal, with goalkeeper Amin Ramazanov as the sole absentee due to his ongoing recovery from a cruciate ligament injury. So Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev is in line to start in goal.

Among the new signings, right-back Dani Bolt and midfield duo of Pedro Bicalho and Chriso, only Chriso is yet to make his club debut, while Bolt and Bicalho have already made theirs during pre-season.

