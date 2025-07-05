How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two of Europe’s most iconic clubs, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, will lock horns in a high-profile FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Saturday.

Though often rivals in the Champions League, this time the stakes are global — a spot in the semi-finals awaits, where they will face either Bayern Munich or PSG as the race to the final begins to further unfold.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Final Stage MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

The FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States.

It will kick off at 9 pm BST on Saturday, July 5, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Xabi Alonso is undoubtedly familiar with Saturday's opponents, having faced them numerous times as coach of Bayer Leverkusen over the past two years.

Kylian Mbappe returned from gastroenteritis against Juventus, but Gonzalo Garcia has been in the spotlight after contributing to four goals so far in the Frenchman's absence.

Elsewhere on the pitch, former BVB midfielder Jude Bellingham is set to reunite with his old club.

The quartet of Eduardo Camavinga, David Alaba, Endrick, and Ferland Mendy are also sidelined by injuries.

Borussia Dortmund team news

Julian Brandt or Marcel Sabitzer could step in to fill the void left by Jobe Bellingham, whose anticipated appearance against his brother Jude has been halted due to a tournament suspension after receiving a second yellow card against Monterrey.

Star striker Serhou Guirassy will be leading the line-up front, while BVB will be without injured trio Emre Can, Salih Ozcan and Nico Schlotterbeck.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

