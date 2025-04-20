How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Athletic Club La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After suffering a Champions League quarter-finals exit at the hands of Arsenal, Real Madrid will turn their focus to La Liga when Athletic Club make the trip to the Bernabeu on Sunday.

Despite a 1-0 win at Alaves last weekend, at the end of matchday 31 of the Spanish top flight, Los Blancos would find themselves four points off leaders Barcelona, who have already secured their top-five finish this season.

Fourth on the league standings table, Athletic booked their spot in the Europa League semi-finals after beating Rangers 2-0 in the second leg of the quarter-finals, preceded by a 3-1 domestic win over Rayo Vallecano.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Club online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club will be available to watch live on La Liga TV and Premier Sports.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

La Liga match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Sunday, April 20, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

French forward Kylian Mbappe must serve a one-game ban on account of his red card against Alaves, while Eduardo Camavinga returns from a European suspension. Ferland Mendy and Andriy Lunin are also likely to be available for selection, but Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal are yet to recover from knee injuries.

Rodrygo should slot in Mbappe up front, with Brahim Diaz deployed on the right flank, while Federico Valverde and Fran Garcia could be handed starts over Lucas Vasquez and David Alaba at right-back and left-back respectively.

Athletic Club team news

Inaki Williams is unlikely to be risked on account of an adductor injury that saw the Ghanian end up as an unused substitute against Rangers on Thursday, so his brother, Nico, will be expected to continue on the left side of attack.

Yuri Berchiche remains a doubt due to a muscular issue, while the likes of Unai Simon, Aitor Paredes, Benat Prados, Andoni Gorosabel and Gorka Guruzeta will be eyeing recalls to the XI.

