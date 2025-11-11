How to watch today's Real Madrid Femenino vs Paris FC Women's Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Real Madrid Femenino are one of the five sides aiming to maintain their perfect record in 2025-26 Women's Champions League when they face Paris FC at Ciudad Real Madrid on Tuesday.
Las Blancas, on their opening two matchdays, defeated Roma (6-2) and PSG (2-1). On the other hand, Paris FC will be looking for their first victory after a draw and loss against Leuven (2-2) and Chelsea (4-0) respectively.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Real Madrid Femenino vs Paris FC online - TV channels & live streams
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Real Madrid Femenino vs Paris FC kick-off time
The Women's Champions League match between Real Madrid Femenino and Paris FC will be played at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain.
It will kick off at 8pm GMT in the UK.
Team news & squads
Real Madrid Femenino team news
Manager Pau Quesada will opt for some changes from the 5-0 league win over Alhama, but the likes of Eva Navarro, Bella Andersson, Sandie Toletti, Caroline Weir and Lotte Keukelaar are expected to keep their places in the XI, with Misa Rodriguez in goal.
Paris FC team news
Lorenzo Azzaro is the main threat in attack for the visitors, along with Klaudia Jedlinska and Anaele Le Moguedec.
Defensively, Celina Ould Hocine, Deja Davis, Thea Greboval and Lou Bogaert are anticipated to shield Mylene Chavas in goal.
