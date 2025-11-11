This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Women's Champions League
team-logoReal Madrid Femenino
Alfredo Di Stefano
team-logoParis FC
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Real Madrid Femenino vs Paris FC Women's Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Real Madrid Femenino and Paris FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid Femenino are one of the five sides aiming to maintain their perfect record in 2025-26 Women's Champions League when they face Paris FC at Ciudad Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Las Blancas, on their opening two matchdays, defeated Roma (6-2) and PSG (2-1). On the other hand, Paris FC will be looking for their first victory after a draw and loss against Leuven (2-2) and Chelsea (4-0) respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid Femenino vs Paris FC online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
FuboWatch here
ESPN DeportesWatch here
Amazon Prime VideoWatch here

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Real Madrid Femenino vs Paris FC kick-off time

crest
Women's Champions League - Women's Champions League
Alfredo Di Stefano

The Women's Champions League match between Real Madrid Femenino and Paris FC will be played at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 8pm GMT in the UK.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid Femenino vs Paris FC lineups

Real Madrid FemeninoHome team crest

4-4-2

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestPAR
1
M. Rodriguez
19
E. Navarro
14
M. Mendez
23
M. Lakrar
21
S. Holmgaard
16
F. Angeldal
20
N. Feller
8
S. Daebritz
10
C. Weir
11
A. Redondo
18
L. Caicedo
16
M. Chavas
18
M. Ndongala
3
L. Bogaert
2
C. Hocine
19
T. Greboval
4
K. Koroshec
21
O. Picard
24
A. le Moguedec
7
M. Garbino
10
C. Mateo
9
L. Azzaro

4-3-3

PARAway team crest

RMA
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Quesada

PAR
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Soubeyrand

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Real Madrid Femenino team news

Manager Pau Quesada will opt for some changes from the 5-0 league win over Alhama, but the likes of Eva Navarro, Bella Andersson, Sandie Toletti, Caroline Weir and Lotte Keukelaar are expected to keep their places in the XI, with Misa Rodriguez in goal.

Paris FC team news

Lorenzo Azzaro is the main threat in attack for the visitors, along with Klaudia Jedlinska and Anaele Le Moguedec.

Defensively, Celina Ould Hocine, Deja Davis, Thea Greboval and Lou Bogaert are anticipated to shield Mylene Chavas in goal.

Form

RMA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/2
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

PAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

RMA

Last 2 matches

PAR

0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

1

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/2
Both teams scored
1/2

Standings

