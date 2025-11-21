This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Championship
team-logoPreston
Deepdale
team-logoBlackburn
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Preston vs Blackburn Rovers Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Preston and Blackburn Rovers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Preston are set to welcome Blackburn Rovers to Deepdale in a Lancashire derby in the Championship on Friday.

Paul Heckingbottom's men were halted from climbing third as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Millwall last time out, while the Rovers look to recover from being currently placed 19th on the table but with a game in hand.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Preston vs Blackburn Rovers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Preston and Blackburn Rovers will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Preston vs Blackburn Rovers kick-off time

crest
Championship - Championship
Deepdale

The Championship match between Preston and Blackburn Rovers will be played at Deepdale in Preston, England.

It will kick off at 8pm GMT on Friday, November 21, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Preston vs Blackburn lineups

PrestonHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

3-4-1-2

Home team crestBLB
1
D. Iversen
14
J. Storey
16
A. Hughes
6
L. Lindsay
42
O. Offiah
22
S. Thordarson
26
T. Small
4
B. Whiteman
21
A. Devine
17
L. Dobbin
24
M. Smith
1
A. Pears
43
G. Pratt
12
L. Miller
15
S. McLoughlin
19
R. Hedges
6
S. Tronstad
2
R. Alebiosu
25
R. Morishita
31
K. Montgomery
11
A. Gudjohnsen
23
Y. Ohashi

3-4-1-2

BLBAway team crest

PNE
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Heckingbottom

BLB
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Ismael

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Preston team news

Milutin Osmajic is the club's top scorer with four goals this term.

There are multiple injuries to deal with, including the likes of Alistair McCann, Andrija Vukcevic, Brad Potts, Lewis Gibson, Robert Brady and Will Keane.

Besides, Daniel Jebbison and Pol Valentin are questionable.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Blackburn's Yuki Ohashi also has four Championship goals to his name this term. On the injury front, Augustus Kargbo, Balazs Toth, Jake Garrett, Moussa Baradji, Scott Wharton and Todd Cantwell are likely to be unavailable for selection.

Form

PNE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

BLB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

PNE

Last 5 matches

BLB

1

Win

3

Draws

1

Win

6

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

