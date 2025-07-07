How to watch today's Portugal Women vs Italy Women Euro 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Euro match between Portugal and Italy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portugal Women will be desperate to bounce back from a heavy defeat against Spain Women when Francisco Neto's side take on Italy Women in the second round of Women's Euro 2025 group stage games at Stade de Geneve on Monday.

La Azzurre, after edging past Belgium 1-0, currently shares the top spot in Group B with Spain, who subjected Portugal to a 5-0 loss on matchday one.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Portugal vs Italy online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Women's Euro match between Portugal and Italy will be available to watch and stream online live on ITV and STV.

Portugal Women vs Italy Women kick-off time

The Women's Euro match between Portugal and Italy will be played at Stade de Geneve in Lancy, Canton of Geneva, Switzerland.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Monday, July 6, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Portugal Women team news

Kika Nazareth will be unavailable as she continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Ana Seica and Ana Borges came on as half-time substitutes in the game against Spain. The duo could be pushing for starts here.

Up front, Neto is likely to persist with Jessica Silva and Diana Silva as the starting forwards.

Italy Women team news

Italy head coach Andrea Soncin is unlikely to make any changes from the XI that started against Belgium.

Cristiana Girelli is Italy's highest active goalscorer and should continue to lead the line.

Meanwhile, Giada Greggi will be aiming to return to first-team action sooner rather than later after her return from injury and an appearance as a substitute against Belgium.

