How to watch today's Northern Ireland vs Iceland friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the international friendly match between Northern Ireland and Iceland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Northern Ireland will face Iceland in an international friendly at Windsor Park on Tuesday.

The hosts faced a 2-1 loss against Denmark on Friday, while Iceland will be coming into the match with confidence after their impressive 3-1 victory over Scotland on June 6.

How to watch Northern Ireland vs Iceland online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the international friendly match between Northern Ireland and Iceland will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website and BBC Two NI.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Northern Ireland vs Iceland kick-off time

The international friendly match between Northern Ireland and Iceland will be played at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Tuesday, June 10, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Northern Ireland team news

Conor Bradley and Justin Devenny could continue as the wing-backs, with Alistair McCann and Shea Charles likely to feature in the centre of the park, ahead of a five-man defensive line.

In the final third, Ethan Galbraith and Isaac Price may support Dion Charles up front.

Iceland team news

Stefan Teitur Thordarson and Isak Bergmann Johannesson could form the midfield pivot, in front of their central defensive pairing of Daniel Gretarsson and Hordur Magnusson.

In attack, Albert Gudmundsson, playing as an attacking midfielder, could support striker Andri Gudjohnsen.

