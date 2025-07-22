How to watch today's Motherwell vs Greenock Morton Scottish League Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish League Cup match between Motherwell and Greenock Morton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Motherwell will be looking to continue with their strong run in the Scottish League Cup when they face Greenock Morton at Fir Park on Tuesday.

Leading Group G, the Well have picked up eight points from three games. On the other hand, Greenock Morton trail by two points but have a game in hand to their advantage.

How to watch Motherwell vs Greenock Morton online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Scottish League Cup match between Motherwell and Greenock Morton will be available to watch live on Premier Sports.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Motherwell vs Greenock Morton kick-off time

The Scottish League Cup match between Motherwell and Greenock Morton will be played at Fir Park in Motherwell, Scotland.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Tuesday, July 22, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Motherwell team news

The hosts will be without Aston Oxborough, Jordan McGhee and Zach Robinson due to their respective concerns.

On a more positive note, Lukas Fadinger is a key figure in the final third, while Liam Gordon will be in the heart of defense. New loan signing Eseosa Sule could also make his club debut in attack.

Greenock Morton team news

With Grant Gillespie continuing as captain, manager Billy Davies could field an unchanged XI.

Tomi Adeloye, who has scored twice this season, will lead the line, and Ali Crawford will feature just behind the center forward.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

