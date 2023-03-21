Where to watch & live stream England Euro 2024 qualifying games

Ritabrata Banerjee
|
Jude Bellingham Harry Kane England WC 2023Getty Images
EnglandEC QualificationItaly vs EnglandItalyEngland vs UkraineUkraine

Everything you need to know about where to watch and stream England's Euro 2024 qualifying games live on TV & online.

England begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on Thursday as they take on Italy in their opening clash.

The two teams are set to meet each other for the first time since the Euro 2020 final where Italy edged out the Three Lions in the penalty shootout to lift the title.

In the ongoing international break, Gareth Southgate's side will play two qualifying games against Italy and Ukraine.

Here is everything you need to know about where and how you can watch England games from the comfort of your couch.

How to watch & stream England games on TV & online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

All England matches in the Euro 2024 qualifying round will be broadcast on Channel 4 and can be streamed on All4 in the UK.

In the U.S., England's matches can be watched on Fox Sports and can be streamed on FuboTV, Foxsports.com and Fox Sports App.

U.S. TV channel & stream:FuboTV, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App
UK TV channel & stream: Channel 4, All4

Upcoming England games on TV

Date Game TV channel / streamKick-off time (ET)
Mar 23Italy vs EnglandChannel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app7:45pm
Mar 26England vs UkraineChannel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app5pm
Jun 16Malta vs EnglandChannel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app7:45pm
Jun 19England vs North MacedoniaChannel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app7:45pm
Sep 9Ukraine vs EnglandChannel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app5:00pm
Oct 17England vs ItalyChannel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app
Nov 17England vs MaltaChannel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app7:45pm
Nov 20North Macedonia vs EnglandChannel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app 7:45pm

You can see a list of the upcoming England games to watch in the table above.

▶ Check out what other live soccer is on TV today