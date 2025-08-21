This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Conference League Qualification
team-logoLausanne
Stade de la Tuiliere
team-logoBesiktas
Stream anywhere in the world with NordVPN
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Lausanne vs Besiktas Conference League play-off game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Conference League Qualification match between Lausanne and Besiktas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lausanne and Besiktas will face off in the first leg of their Conference League play-off tie on Thursday at Stade de la Tuiliere.

With the first legs to be played on Thursday, these two sides will be involved in the second leg encounter on August 28.

For football fans streaming the Lausanne vs. Besiktas match, the excitement doesn’t have to stop with just watching. In India, utilizing a Dafabet bonus code can offer additional thrills, providing enhanced betting opportunities and exclusive bonuses that make each pass and goal all the more exhilarating for viewers enjoying the game remotely.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Lausanne vs Besiktas online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / stream
United States (U.S.)NA
United Kingdom (UK)NA
LeichtensteinBlue Sport
SwitzerlandBlue Sport, Sunrise TV, RTS 2, RTS Sport
TurkeyS Sport+

The Conference League Qualification match between Lausanne and Besiktas will not be telecast live in the United States (U.S.) or the United Kingdom (UK).

Besides Blue Sport showing the game in Liechtenstein, viewers in Switzerland can also follow the live action on Sunrise TV, RTS 2 and RTS Sport. In Turkey, the game will be available to watch on S Sport+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Lausanne vs Besiktas kick-off time

crest
Conference League Qualification - Conference League Qualification
Stade de la Tuiliere

The Conference League Qualification match between Lausanne and Besiktas will be played at Stade de la Tuiliere in Lausanne, Switzerland.

It will kick off at 11:15 am PT / 2:15 pm ET / 7:15 pm BST on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

Team news & squads

Lausanne vs Besiktas lineups

LausanneHome team crest

4-3-1-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBJK
25
K. Letica
71
K. Sow
18
M. Poaty
14
K. Mouanga
5
B. Okoh
2
B. Soppy
8
J. Roche
10
O. Custodio
27
B. Lekoueiry
70
G. Diakite
9
K. Sene
30
E. Destanoglu
39
D. Jurasek
53
E. Topcu
14
F. Uduokhai
3
Gabriel Paulista
10
O. Kokcu
4
W. Ndidi
27
Rafa Silva
18
J. Mario
7
M. Rashica
9
T. Abraham

4-2-3-1

BJKAway team crest

LAU
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Zeidler

BJK
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • O. Solskjaer

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Lausanne team news

Manager Peter Zeidler is expected to be without injured trio lvyn Sanches, Enzo Kana-Biyik and Hamza Abdallah.

Beyatt Lekoueiry will continue to support Gaoussou Diakite in the final third.

Besiktas team news

Earlier last month, the club terminated the contract of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The former Arsenal and Liverpool player would anyway remain sidelined with a medial collateral ligament injury, and the club had already moved in to get Tammy Abraham aboard on a loan deal.

While the Roma-owned player has already found his scoring boots and will lead the line of attack.

Form

LAU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

BJK
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting