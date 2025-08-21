How to watch today's Lausanne vs Besiktas Conference League play-off game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Lausanne and Besiktas will face off in the first leg of their Conference League play-off tie on Thursday at Stade de la Tuiliere.

With the first legs to be played on Thursday, these two sides will be involved in the second leg encounter on August 28.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Lausanne vs Besiktas online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / stream United States (U.S.) NA United Kingdom (UK) NA Leichtenstein Blue Sport Switzerland Blue Sport, Sunrise TV, RTS 2, RTS Sport Turkey S Sport+

The Conference League Qualification match between Lausanne and Besiktas will not be telecast live in the United States (U.S.) or the United Kingdom (UK).

Besides Blue Sport showing the game in Liechtenstein, viewers in Switzerland can also follow the live action on Sunrise TV, RTS 2 and RTS Sport. In Turkey, the game will be available to watch on S Sport+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Lausanne vs Besiktas kick-off time

Conference League Qualification - Conference League Qualification Stade de la Tuiliere

The Conference League Qualification match between Lausanne and Besiktas will be played at Stade de la Tuiliere in Lausanne, Switzerland.

It will kick off at 11:15 am PT / 2:15 pm ET / 7:15 pm BST on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Lausanne team news

Manager Peter Zeidler is expected to be without injured trio lvyn Sanches, Enzo Kana-Biyik and Hamza Abdallah.

Beyatt Lekoueiry will continue to support Gaoussou Diakite in the final third.

Besiktas team news

Earlier last month, the club terminated the contract of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The former Arsenal and Liverpool player would anyway remain sidelined with a medial collateral ligament injury, and the club had already moved in to get Tammy Abraham aboard on a loan deal.

While the Roma-owned player has already found his scoring boots and will lead the line of attack.

