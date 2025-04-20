How to watch today's Ipswich Town vs Arsenal Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Ipswich Town and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal have a gap of 13 points from the Premier League summit when they take on Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Sunday.

With securing a Champions League spot on their agenda, Mikel Arteta's men will look to return to winning ways in the league after being held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford on matchday 32 of 38.

Depending on other results, while a loss for the Gunners could rule them out of the title race, a loss for Ipswich means they get closer to being relegated to the Championship next season.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Ipswich Town and Arsenal will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Ipswich Town vs Arsenal kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Portman Road

The Premier League match between Ipswich Town and Arsenal will be played at the Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England.

It will kick off at 2 pm BST on Sunday, April 20, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Ipswich Town team news

After sustaining a knee injury in the 2-2 draw against Chelsea last weekend, Jaden Philogene joins Kalvin Phillips, Wes Burns, Sammie Szmodics, Arijanet Muric, Chiedozie Ogbene and Omari Hutchinson in the club's infirmary.

Meanwhile, Liam Delap is expected to be handed a start ahead of George Hirst to spearhead the attack on Sunday.

Arsenal team news

Ben White and Thomas Partey played roles in the 2-1 Champions League midweek win over Real Madrid, with either or both to be considered for starts here, but Jorginho will not be ready to return yet due to a chest injury.

Arteta is also set to remain without injury absentees Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Magalhaes, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kai Havertz and Riccardo Calafiori, while possibly opting to rotate his squad given that they play next on Wednesday.

