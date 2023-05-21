Hibernian vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premiership match between Hibs and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Second in the Scottish Premiership second phase, Rangers are set to finish as runners-up regardless of the results in their remaining games that includes the tie against Hibernian at Easter Road on Sunday.

The Gers remained 10 points adrift from the top despite beating leaders Celtic 3-0 last weekend, but Hibs still have a top-four finish to play for after last being involved in a goalless draw at Aberdeen.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hibernian vs Rangers kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 12 pm BST Venue: Easter Road

The Scottish Premiership game between Hibernian and Rangers is scheduled for May 21, 2023, at the Easter Road football stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland.

It will kick off at 12 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Hibernian vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main Event Watch here Sky Sports Football Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR and available to stream live online through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Hibernian team news

Martin Boyle, Aiden McGeady and Kyle Magennis are the long-term absentees at the club, but Rocky Bushiri is likely to make a return after a lengthy injury layoff.

Midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes is also expected to be back after missing the Aberdeen trip due to a concussion, meaning Josh Campbell will start on the bench.

Hibernian possible XI: Marshall; Egan-Riley, Fish, Hanlon, Stevenson; Jeggo; Cadden, Doyle-Hayes, Newell, Youan; Nisbet.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marshall, Johnson Defenders: Egan-Riley, Hanlon, Fish, Bushiri, Devlin, Cabraja, Stevenson, Cadden, Miller, McGregor, McClelland, Delferriere, MacIntyre Midfielders: Jeggo, Doyle-Hayes, Newell, Campbell, Henderson, Tavares, Huage, Aiken Forwards: Nisbet, Hoppe, Youan, Kukharevych, McKirdy, O'Connor

Rangers team news

With Ben Davies, Ryan Kent, Borna Barisic, Kemar Roofe, Tom Lawrence, Steven Davis, Filip Helander and Nnamdi Ofoborh all unavailable for selection, Connor Goldson has also emerged as an injury doubt.

Leon King would fill in for Goldson alongside John Souttar at center-back.

Fashion Sakala is set to lead the line of attack, unless Rangers boss Michael Beale decides to hand Alfredo Morelos a go on Sunday.

Meanwhile, midfielder Ryan Jack signed a fresh deal that will keep him at the club for another year.

Rangers possible XI: McCrorie; Tavernier, King, Souttar, Yilmaz; Lundstram, Jack, Raskin; Cantwell, Sakala, Wright.

Position Players Goalkeepers: McGregor, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Souttar, King, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine Midfielders: Lundstram, Kamara, Raskin, Jack, Arfield, Cantwell, Hagi, Tillman, Lowry, Matondo, S. Wright Forwards: Morelos, Colak, Sakala

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 9, 2023 Hibernian 1-4 Rangers Scottish Premiership December 16, 2022 Rangers 3-2 Hibernian Scottish Premiership August 20, 2022 Hibernian 2-2 Rangers Scottish Premiership February 10, 2022 Rangers 2-0 Hibernian Scottish Premiership December 2, 2021 Hibernian 0-1 Rangers Scottish Premiership

