How to watch today's Hearts vs Aberdeen Scottish FA Cup semi-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish FA Cup match between Hearts and Aberdeen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hearts and Aberdeen will battle for a spot in the Scottish FA Cup final when the two sides face off at Hampden Park on Saturday.

The winner of this game will be up against either St Johnstone or Celtic in the game for silverware.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Hearts vs Aberdeen online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Scottish FA Cup semi-final match between Hearts and Aberdeen will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC One Scotland, Premier Sports 2, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website and Premier Player.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Hearts vs Aberdeen kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Hampden Park

The Scottish FA Cup semi-final match between Hearts and Aberdeen will be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm BST on Saturday, April 19, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Hearts team news

The Jam Tarts' head coach, Neil Critchley, has a full-strength squad with the exception of Gerald Taylor, who remains sidelined with a knee injury.

James Wilson is back from a ban and will reclaim his spot in the XI from Musa Drammeh, alongside Elton Kabangu and Lawrence Shankland in attack.

Aberdeen team news

The visitors are expected to be without all of Dimitar Mitov, Gavin Molloy, Jamie McGrath, Sivert Heltne Nilsen and Vicente Besuijen due to injury issues.

Kristers Tobers could return to action here, while Kevin Nisbet, Topi Keskinen, Pape Habib Gueye and Shayden Morris should feature in the final third.

