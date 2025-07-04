How to watch today's Germany Women vs Poland Women Euro 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Euro match between Germany and Poland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Germany Women will begin their Women's Euro 2025 campaign on Friday with a match against Poland Women at Kybunpark.

The DFB-Frauenteam holds the record with eight European Championship titles, while Poland are set to debut in the tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Germany Women vs Poland Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Women's Euro match between Germany and Poland will be available to watch and stream online live through ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Germany Women vs Poland Women kick-off time

The Women's Euro match between Germany and Poland will be played at Kybunpark in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Friday, July 4, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Germany Women team news

Rebecca Knaak would form a partnership with Janina Minge in the centre of the German defence. Giulia Gwinn could play at right-back, and Franziska Kett at left-back.

Bayern Munich's Lea Schuller will be a key player in attack, with Laura Freigang operating in the number 10 role.

Jule Brand and Klara Buhl are expected to feature on the wings, although Selina Cerci is also a strong option.

Poland Women team news

Malgorzata Mesjasz replaced Martyna Brodzik, as the latter withdrew due to injury.

In central defence, Paulina Dudek is expected to play alongside Emilia Szymczak, with Klaudia Slowinska and Martyna Wiankowska likely occupying the full-back positions.

Up front, Barcelona's Ewa Pajor will undoubtedly be Poland’s main attacking threat.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

GER Last 2 matches POL 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Poland 1 - 3 Germany

Germany 4 - 1 Poland 7 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

