St. Jakob Park
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Germany Women vs Denmark Women Euro 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Women's EUROGermanyDenmarkGermany vs Denmark

How to watch the Women's Euro match between Germany and Denmark, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following contrasting starts at the Women's Euro 2025 last week, Germany Women will face Denmark Women at St. Jakob-Park on Tuesday.

On matchday one, DFB-Frauenteam relied on two second-half goals to beat Poland, while the Danish side suffered a 1-0 loss to Sweden.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Germany Women vs Denmark Women online - TV channels & live streams

BBC TwoWatch here
BBC iPlayerWatch here
BBC Sport WebsiteWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Women's Euro match between Germany and Denmark will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC platforms.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Germany Women vs Denmark Women kick-off time

Women's EURO - Grp. C
St. Jakob Park

The Women's Euro match between Germany and Denmark will be played at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.

It will kick off at 5 pm BST on Tuesday, July 8, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Germany vs Denmark Probable lineups

GermanyHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-3

Home team crestDEN
1
A. Berger
6
J. Minge
5
C. Wamser
2
S. Linder
4
R. Knaak
19
K. Buehl
22
J. Brand
20
E. Senss
9
S. Nuesken
16
L. Dallmann
11
L. Schueller
1
M. Oestergaard
3
S. Pedersen
4
E. Faerge
11
K. Veje
6
K. Holmgaard
15
F. Thoegersen
8
E. Snerle
18
S. Holmgaard
10
P. Harder
21
A. Vangsgaard
19
J. Thomsen

3-4-3

DENAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Wueck

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Jeglertz

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Germany Women team news

Unfortunately, captain Giulia Gwinn has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament due to a medial cruciate ligament injury sustained in the Poland win.

Carlotte Wamser, who replaced Gwinn in the first half, is now a strong contender to start on the right side of defense.

Lea Schuller will continue to lead the line of attack.

Denmark Women team news

It is likely to be a back three of Emma Faerge, Stine Ballisager and Katrine Veje once again, while Josefine Hasbo is in contention to start in the middle.

Denmark coach Andree Jeglertz could include Signe Bruun from the onset, alongside Pernille Harder up front.

Form

GER
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
22/1
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5

DEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

GER

Last 4 matches

DEN

2

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

8

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/4
Both teams scored
1/4

Standings

