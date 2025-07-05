+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Women's EURO
team-logo
Letzigrund Stadion
team-logo
Stream live on iTV
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's France Women vs England Women Euro 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Women's EUROFranceEnglandFrance vs England

How to watch the Women's Euro match between France and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Football on TV in the UKFootball on TV in the UKDefending Women's Euro champions England Women will face off against France Women at Letzigrund on Saturday.

The Lionesses will look to become only the second, after Germany, to win back-to-back European Championship titles. France, who have not yet made it to the final showdown in the tournament history, are making their eighth straight appearance in the Euros.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch France Women vs England Women online - TV channels & live streams

ITV1Watch here
ITVXWatch here
STVWatch here
STV PlayerWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Women's Euro match between France and England will be available to watch and stream online live through ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

France Women vs England Women kick-off time

crest
Women's EURO - Grp. D
Letzigrund Stadion

The Women's Euro match between France and England will be played at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Saturday, July 5, in the UK.

Team news & squads

France vs England Probable lineups

FranceHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestENG
16
P. Peyraud-Magnin
13
S. Bacha
4
A. Sombath
2
M. Lakrar
5
E. de Almeida
7
S. Karchaoui
18
O. Jean-Francois
8
G. Geyoro
12
M. Katoto
20
D. Cascarino
17
S. Baltimore
1
H. Hampton
6
L. Williamson
16
J. Carter
2
L. Bronze
5
A. Greenwood
9
B. Mead
4
K. Walsh
8
G. Stanway
11
L. Hemp
10
E. Toone
23
A. Russo

4-2-3-1

ENGAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Bonadei

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Wiegman

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

France Women team news

Coach Laurent Bonadei’s decision to omit seasoned stars Wendie Renard and Eugenie Le Sommer from France’s 23-player squad has certainly raised eyebrows.

In central defence, Maelle Lakrar is expected to play alongside Griedge Mbock, with Elisa De Almeida and Selma Bacha as the likely full-backs.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Kadidiatou Diani and Sandy Baltimore are anticipated to form the front three.

England Women team news

Mary Earps and Fran Kirby announced their retirement from international football, while Millie Bright has opted out of selection.

Meanwhile, Lauren James made her return as a substitute in the recent win over Jamaica after a three-month injury absence, but it is unlikely that she will be risked from the start here.

Coach Sarina Weigman might stick with the same lineup that featured in the friendly game against Jamaica. So Lucy Bronze, Leah Williamson, Alex Greenwood and Jess Carter will make up the back four, with Alessia Russo leading the line.

Form

FRA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

ENG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
21/5
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

FRA

Last 5 matches

ENG

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

8

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta