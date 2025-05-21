How to watch today's Forest Green vs Southend United National League playoff game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the National League match between Forest Green and Southend United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Forest Green and Southend United face off in a National League playoff semi-final game at The Bolt New Lawn on Wednesday.

The Green automatically qualified for this round by finishing third in the league, while the Shrimpers made it to the semi-finals after advancing past Rochdale.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Forest Green vs Southend United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom, the National League play-off match between Forest Green and Southend United will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Forest Green vs Southend United kick-off time

National League - Playoff The Fully Charged New Lawn Stadium

The National League play-off match between Forest Green and Southend United will be played at The Bolt New Lawn in Nailsworth, England.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Wednesday, May 21, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Forest Green team news

Looking ahead to Wednesday's game, it appears that the Green Army have several in-form attacking players. Christian Doidge (12), Charlie McCann (11), and Kyle McAllister (10) have each reached double figures in the National League this season, and it's quite possible all three will be in the starting lineup.

Defensively, the hosts have seen a consistent partnership develop with Sean Long, Ryan Inniss, Cian Harries, and Jamie Robson forming the backline for a significant portion of the campaign. They are likely to continue in their roles for this match.

Southend United team news

On the other side, Southend might be dealing with some fatigue following their demanding 120-minute semi-final victory just six days prior. Despite this, their manager, Kevin Maher, might choose to field the same eleven that secured the win.

Notably, Charley Kendall came off the bench and scored the decisive goal in extra time. This performance could see him earn a starting position alongside Tom Hopper in their attack.

