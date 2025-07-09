How to watch today's England Women vs Netherlands Women Euro 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Euro match between England and Netherlands, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England Women must win to stay alive in the Women's Euro 2025 when they face the Netherlands Women at Letzigrund on Wednesday.

Another loss likely means elimination for the Lionesses, especially if France avoid defeat. On the other hand, Oranje can seal qualification to the quarter-finals with a win and a game to spare, provided France don’t lose to Wales.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch England vs Netherlands online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Women's Euro match between England and Netherlands will be available to watch and stream online live through the BBC.

England vs Netherlands kick-off time

The Women's Euro match between England and Netherlands will be played at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland.

It will kick off at 5 pm BST on Wednesday, July 9, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

England Women team news

England coach Sarina Wiegman is likely to alter her side after a below-par performance against France on Saturday.

Niamh Charles is a strong candidate to take over from Jess Carter at left-back, and Grace Clinton could be in contention for a starting spot in midfield. Chloe Kelly is also an option to refresh England's forward line, which might mean Beth Mead moves to the bench.

Netherlands Women team news

Coach Andries Jonker might stick with the same lineup that comfortably defeated Wales. Goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar will be looking for a second consecutive clean sheet, especially as she is set to face several of her Arsenal teammates.

On the offensive end, Vivianne Miedema will be aiming to score in her third consecutive international game, having already netted three goals in her last two appearances.

