How to watch today's England Women vs Italy Women Euro 2025 semi-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Euro match between England and Italy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Looking to make double as many appearances as Italy Women (2) in the Women's Euro final, England Women will be looking to get one step closer to defending their title when the two sides clash in Tuesday's semi-final clash at Stade de Geneve.

The Lionesses secured their place in the last-four after a dramatic penalty shootout victory against Sweden, while Italy advanced by scoring a late winner to defeat Norway in the quarter-finals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch England Women vs Italy Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Women's Euro semi-final match between England and Italy will be available to watch live on ITV and STV.

England Women vs Italy Women kick-off time

Women's EURO - Final Stage Stade de Geneve

The Women's Euro semi-final match between England and Italy will be played at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, July 22, in the UK.

Team news & squads

England Women team news

Leah Williamson, given her ankle problem from the quarter-finals, will need a once-over ahead of kickoff.

Should the skipper be cleared to play, coach Sarina Wiegman likely names an unchanged line-up yet again, which means that Michelle Agyemang and Chloe Kelly are in line for starts on the bench despite their impressive performances as substitutes against Sweden.

Italy Women team news

Head coach Andrea Soncin could bring about a tactical shift for Italy, potentially opting for four at the back from a back-three.

The likes of Martina Lenzini and Lisa Boattin are likely to be handed recalls to the XI, while captain Cristiana Girelli is expected to keep her place up front.

