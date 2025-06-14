How to watch today's England U21 vs Slovenia U21 Euro U21 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Euro U21 Championship match between England and Slovenia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England U21 will be looking to book two wins in as many games at the 2025 Euro U21 when they meet Slovenia U21 at Stadion pod Zoborom on Sunday.

The Young Lions picked up a 3-1 victory over the Czech Republic on matchday one, while Slovenia suffered a 3-0 loss to Germany in their first game in Group B.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch England U21 vs Slovenia U21 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Euro U21 Championship match between England and Slovenia will be available to watch live on Channel 4.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

England U21 vs Slovenia U21 kick-off time

EURO U21 - Grp. B Stadion pod Zoborom

The Euro U21 Championship match between England and Slovenia will be played at Stadion pod Zoborom in Nitra, Slovakia.

It will kick off at 5 pm BST on Sunday, June 15, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

England U21 team news

Harvey Elliott, Jonathan Rowe and Charlie Cresswell were on the mark for England, and Lee Carsley's side enjoyed the majority of the possession against the Czechs.

Tino Livramento, who is the only member already capped with the senior team, will continue to feature at the back.

Slovenia U21 team news

It is to be seen if Slovenia head coach Andrej Razdrh will opt for more men at the back, after Zan Jevsenak, Lovro Golic and Srdan Kuzmic formed a three-man backline against Germany.

Razdrh is likely to stick with the relatively experienced Svit Seslar, Tjas Begic and Tio Cipot up front.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links