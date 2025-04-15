+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logo
Signal Iduna Park
team-logo
Watch on TNT Stream anywhere in the world with NordVPN
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Champions LeagueBarcelonaBorussia DortmundBorussia Dortmund vs Barcelona

How to watch the Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona have one foot in the Champions League semi-finals when they take on Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.

Whereas BVB will somehow look to overturn their 4-0 defeat from the first leg, before facing either Inter or Bayern Munich in the last four.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1Watch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 1.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Final Stage
Signal Iduna Park

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, April 15, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona Probable lineups

Borussia DortmundHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBAR
1
G. Kobel
5
R. Bensebaini
26
J. Ryerson
23
E. Can
3
W. Anton
43
J. Gittens
27
K. Adeyemi
13
P. Gross
10
J. Brandt
8
F. Nmecha
9
S. Guirassy
25
W. Szczesny
35
G. Martin
2
P. Cubarsi
5
I. Martinez
23
J. Kounde
21
F. de Jong
19
L. Yamal
11
Raphinha
8
Pedri
16
F. Lopez
9
R. Lewandowski

4-2-3-1

BARAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • N. Kovac

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • H. Flick

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Borussia Dortmund team news

Pascal Gross is back from a ban, but Marcel Sabitzer and Nico Schlotterbeck will miss out with knee injuries.

With Julian Ryerson, Emre Can, Waldermar Anton and Ramy Bensebaini at the back, Niklas Sule may need to sit out to accommodate a 4-2-3-1 system.

In attack, Serhou Guirassy will continue to be supported by the likes of Jamie Gittens, Julian Brandt and Karim Adeyemi.

Barcelona team news

Alejandro Balde picked up a hamstring injury over the weekend, so Gerard Martin should come in as a replacement at left-back, while Dani Olmo, Marc Bernal, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Marc Casado remain confined to the treatment room.

Fermin Lopez could continue to be preferred over Gavi to fill in for Olmo just behind Robert Lewandowski up front.

Form

BVB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

BAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

BVB

Last 4 matches

BAR

0

Wins

1

Draw

3

Wins

3

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/4
Both teams scored
2/4

Standings

Useful links

Goal6 promo banner
Goal6 logo

Join GOAL6, Predict Six Matches, and Win £100k!

Play GOAL6
Advertisement