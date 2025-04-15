How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona have one foot in the Champions League semi-finals when they take on Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.

Whereas BVB will somehow look to overturn their 4-0 defeat from the first leg, before facing either Inter or Bayern Munich in the last four.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 1.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Signal Iduna Park

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, April 15, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

Pascal Gross is back from a ban, but Marcel Sabitzer and Nico Schlotterbeck will miss out with knee injuries.

With Julian Ryerson, Emre Can, Waldermar Anton and Ramy Bensebaini at the back, Niklas Sule may need to sit out to accommodate a 4-2-3-1 system.

In attack, Serhou Guirassy will continue to be supported by the likes of Jamie Gittens, Julian Brandt and Karim Adeyemi.

Barcelona team news

Alejandro Balde picked up a hamstring injury over the weekend, so Gerard Martin should come in as a replacement at left-back, while Dani Olmo, Marc Bernal, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Marc Casado remain confined to the treatment room.

Fermin Lopez could continue to be preferred over Gavi to fill in for Olmo just behind Robert Lewandowski up front.

